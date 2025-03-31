Rashmika Mandanna to Salman Khan: Sikandar star cast net worth revealed- Check who's the richest?

Read Full Gallery

The movie Sikandar is out! Find out who's the richest among Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and the rest of the star cast, and how much wealth they have.

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' was released on March 30. Salman, Rashmika, and more are in it. Who's the richest?

Salman Khan, portraying Sanjay Rajkot in Sikandar, boasts an impressive asset portfolio worth approximately ₹2900 crores, highlighting his massive success in both film and business.

Rashmika Mandanna, playing Salman's wife Saishree in Sikandar, is said to have an estimated net worth of around ₹66 crores, according to reports.

Kajal Aggarwal, portraying Vaidehi in Sikandar, is reported to have assets worth approximately ₹83 crores.

Sathyaraj, playing the main villain Minister Pradhan in Sikandar, is reported to have assets worth around ₹80 crores.

Prateik Babbar, playing Arjun, Sathyaraj's son in Sikandar, is reported to have assets ranging from ₹17 to ₹42 crores.

Sharman Joshi, portraying Amar, Salman’s partner in Sikandar, is said to have assets exceeding ₹100 crores.

Sanjay Kapoor, playing Nisha's dad in Sikandar, is reportedly said to have assets worth around ₹99 crores.

