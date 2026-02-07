Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme may require beneficiaries to submit a Life Certificate annually to prevent fund leakage. CM Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to review the proposal and ensure transparent disbursal of funds to eligible women.

A significant change is on the horizon for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, one of Karnataka’s flagship five guarantee schemes and a cornerstone of women’s economic empowerment. To curb leakage of government funds and ensure that financial assistance reaches only eligible beneficiaries, it has been proposed that all recipients of the scheme submit a Life Certificate annually. This move is expected to enhance accountability, prevent misuse of state funds, and ensure that support reaches those who genuinely need it.

CM Siddaramaiah Reviews Proposal Following Official Request

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken serious note of a request submitted by Dinesh Gooligowda, Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority. In response, the CM has issued a written order to the Chief Secretary to review the proposal and take immediate action. This step reflects the government’s commitment to ensure that schemes supporting family livelihoods operate transparently and efficiently.

What the Proposal Entails?

Currently, over 1.24 crore women in Karnataka benefit from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, with financial assistance exceeding Rs. 57,300 crore disbursed so far. However, it has come to light that some beneficiaries have passed away, yet payments continue to be deposited into their accounts, resulting in unnecessary losses to the state treasury.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Dinesh Gooligowda stated: "It is necessary to prevent the payment of funds from this scheme, which supports family livelihoods, to deceased beneficiaries. The amount saved can then be redirected to other eligible beneficiaries or used for development works."

Applying the Pension Model to Prevent Fund Leakage

The proposal suggests adopting a system similar to that used for government employee pensions, where employees submit a Life Certificate annually to prove that they are alive to continue receiving their pension. By applying the same process to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the government aims to prevent funds from being transferred to ineligible recipients.

CM Issues Strict Instruction for Immediate Action

Upon receiving the proposal, CM Siddaramaiah wrote a note stating: "Review and take immediate action," forwarding it to the Chief Secretary. It is now likely that the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Women and Child Development Department will issue guidelines requiring beneficiaries to submit Life Certificates annually.

Implementation and Impact on Beneficiaries

If implemented, crores of Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries across the state will be required to visit their bank branches or service centres once a year to submit a Life Certificate through biometric verification or other approved methods. The initiative is expected to enhance transparency, ensure accurate disbursal of funds, and strengthen the financial integrity of the scheme.