Around 52,000 women beneficiaries in Karnataka are yet to receive Gruha lakshmi scheme payments as they fall under GST or income tax categories. Issues of nearly 20,000 beneficiaries have already been resolved.

Around 52,000 women beneficiaries in Karnataka are yet to receive financial assistance under the Gruha lakshmi scheme as they fall under the GST and income tax ambit, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar informed the Vidhana Parishat. She stated that issues related to nearly 20,000 beneficiaries have already been resolved and that efforts are underway to address the remaining cases.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1.26 Crore Beneficiaries Across the State

Responding to a question raised by BJP member PH Pujar, the Minister said that approximately 1.26 crore beneficiaries are enrolled under the Gruha lakshmi scheme across the State. However, a section of beneficiaries has been flagged as they are engaged in certain business activities that attract GST or income tax, making them temporarily ineligible under the scheme’s criteria.

Software And Tax Records Cannot Be Altered

Lakshmi Hebbalkar clarified that if the software developed for the Gruha lakshmi scheme identifies beneficiaries as GST or income tax payers, the data cannot be altered. She added that records from both the GST and Income Tax departments reflect the same information and that there is no lapse on the part of the government or the department in this regard.

Scheme Is Ongoing, Applications Still Open

Emphasising that the Gruha lakshmi scheme is a continuous process, the Minister said that eligible women can still apply and receive financial assistance. She assured the House that payments would continue to be disbursed to all applicants who meet the eligibility criteria, even if they apply at a later stage.