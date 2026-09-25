A 22-year-old woman in Bengaluru posted an unusual request on Reddit seeking a temporary fake flatmate to avoid questions from visiting relatives about living alone. In exchange for free food and a private room, the chosen candidate simply had to act like a normal roommate.

A woman in Bengaluru who is 22 years old has found an unusual way to keep her visiting relatives from asking her about living alone. She used Reddit to look for a female flatmate who could stay with her for a few days and act like her real flatmate. The chosen woman would get free food, a private room, and a place to stay. More than 150 direct messages were sent in response to the strange request.

The Reddit post was titled, “Wanted: Fake Flatmate (FEMALE ONLY) for a Few Days - Free Stay, Zero Drama, Snacks Included — Bangalore.” The woman introduced herself as "F22" and said that her family was coming to Bengaluru and she thought they would ask her why she was living alone in a big house.

“So I need a flatmate. A real, breathing, human flatmate. Temporarily. Cosmetically. Just enough to make Aunty nod approvingly and move on to her next topic of concern,” she wrote.

She said the house was fully furnished and that the short-term guest would have their own room, free food, and no rent. The arrangement would only last a few days, and they wouldn't have to do any regular housework.

A Look At Viral Reddit Post

The most important thing was to be a normal flatmate when the family came over. To do this, they had to smile, answer questions, and give the idea that the two women lived together and shared chores.

She told women who were interested to send her a message to find out more about the place, the dates, and other plans.

In an update titled “The Great Fake Flatmate Saga — 150+ DMs later”, the woman revealed that her post had received an unexpectedly large response.

She said the messages came from women, couples and people who were simply curious about the arrangement. She also mentioned receiving a message from a massage therapist, while some men reportedly claimed they could take on the female role. After going through the responses, she said she had shortlisted a few candidates and was speaking to them.

The comments section also became a source of entertainment, with users joking about the unusual plan and suggesting ways to make the fake roommate story believable.