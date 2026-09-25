Bengaluru CEO Siddharth Dialani offered to fund the environmental initiatives of Bittu Tabahi, a volunteer famous for cleaning polluted areas like the Ajnar River. Dialani wrote a social media post seeking to connect with Tabahi, which sparked widespread public support.

Bittu Tabahi’s cleanliness drives have caught the attention of a Bengaluru-based CEO, who has now offered to help fund the environmental volunteer’s work. Siddharth Dialani took to X to praise Bittu Tabahi and asked users to help connect him with the young cleanliness campaigner.

“I’m personally inspired by Bittu Tabahi. Looking at his work motivates me to do more for cleanliness in India. Can someone connect me to him?” Dialani wrote.

The Bengaluru CEO said he wanted to contribute towards some of Bittu Tabahi’s activities and added that he could raise funds from like-minded people to support the scale at which the volunteer operates. His post quickly prompted conversations about how the cleanliness initiatives could be supported and expanded.

Check the viral post here:

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Bittu Tabahi, whose reported real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, has gained attention on social media for cleaning polluted areas, particularly around the Ajnar River ghats in Madhya Pradesh. Videos shared online show him removing waste from dirty stretches and working to improve the surroundings.

Several X users responded to Dialani’s post with offers of support and suggestions for expanding the work.

“He can clean the whole of India. And our uncivilised people will keep giving him work for a lifetime. It worries me to think that he can clean, but when are we going to take the effort to keep it that way?” one user wrote.

Another user pointed out that Bittu Tabahi regularly shares his UPI details and QR code on Instagram, adding, “Go ahead and contribute.”

“Excellent, sir. Please count me in for small contributions as well,” another person commented.

One user said they were unemployed but hoped to contribute after finding a job. “The first thing I will do after receiving a salary from any job is contribute to his cleanliness drives!” they wrote.

Another X user suggested that Bittu Tabahi could expand his efforts across India and potentially become an “ocean clean-up guy”. Someone else suggested Noida as a possible location for similar cleanliness drives.

The growing online response has brought renewed attention to Bittu Tabahi’s work, while also highlighting calls for wider public participation and financial support.