A 63-year-old woman from Sankolli in Haveri district was reportedly believed to have died after falling critically ill, but she regained consciousness while her family was preparing for her funeral. The unusual incident took place in Godachikonda village of Hirekerur taluk, where timely medical intervention by a doctor reportedly helped revive Renukamma.

Renukamma had reportedly fallen critically ill on Monday night. She lost consciousness following a sudden drop in her blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Her family rushed her to a local hospital, where the doctor reportedly expressed doubts about her survival.

Believing that she had died, the family informed relatives and began making arrangements for her funeral, which was scheduled for the following day.

Family Begins Preparations For Funeral

At the time, Renukamma’s breathing had reportedly become extremely shallow, and she remained motionless, appearing lifeless. Believing that she had passed away, the family informed relatives about her death and invited them to attend the funeral.

They had also started making arrangements for the final rites when the doctor intervened and examined Renukamma again. The timely intervention reportedly helped revive her, bringing relief to the family and relatives who had gathered for the funeral.