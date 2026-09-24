A Bengaluru man has highlighted wrong-side driving as a major cause of traffic congestion, saying motorists entering oncoming lanes can create gridlocks in both directions. His post shared on Reddit sparked debate over civic sense and traffic enforcement.

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion has once again sparked a discussion online, this time over motorists allegedly driving into oncoming lanes to avoid minor bottlenecks. A Reddit user described the practice as a major contributor to gridlock, arguing that motorists who try to save a few minutes can end up blocking traffic in both directions.

The post questioned what often causes a traffic jam at the very front of a queue. According to the Reddit user, the issue is not always a broken-down vehicle or a massive pothole, but two-wheelers and other motorists entering the opposite lane and creating a “wall” of oncoming traffic.

The post, which was shared on Reddit, sparked reactions from users who discussed traffic enforcement, traffic violations and the challenges faced by motorists who follow traffic rules in Bengaluru.

Motorists Enter Oncoming Lane To Avoid Bottlenecks

The Reddit user alleged that some motorists try to bypass a minor bottleneck on their side of the road by moving into the lane meant for oncoming traffic.

According to the post, this can quickly create a situation where vehicles travelling in both directions are unable to move freely. The user described it as frustrating for motorists who remain in their designated lanes while others attempt to find shortcuts.

The post also questioned how motorists should respond when faced with such situations, asking whether they should hold their ground and force vehicles to merge back or simply move aside.

Reddit Users Discuss Bengaluru Traffic

Several Reddit users joined the discussion and shared their views on traffic enforcement and motorists entering the wrong side of the road.

One user commented: "Traffic police also doesn't care if people comes in other side. They just scold and let them leave..I have seen many times."

Another user highlighted the challenge faced by traffic police when dealing with individual violations: "The problem is scale. Even if a cop tries to process one bad driver, they will keep arguing and then the cop is now managing one errant driver rather than clearing the flow for 10s of rule following drivers."

A third user called for stricter enforcement: "There should be strict action against this as an example. But what to say 50% is corrupted in all the departments."

The discussion has brought renewed attention to Bengaluru traffic, lane discipline, civic sense and the challenges of enforcing traffic rules on the city’s increasingly congested roads.