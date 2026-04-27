Kannada remains the most spoken language in Karnataka, but interesting statistics reveal Urdu is the second most widely used language in the state. Telugu, Tamil and Marathi also have significant speakers, highlighting Karnataka’s rich linguistic diversity across regions

It is a common observation in Bengaluru that people often switch to English in daily conversations. In some cases, even Kannadigas prefer English, and in certain urban circles, saying “I don’t know Kannada” has almost become a status statement. This trend is more visible in posh localities and some professional spaces, where individuals may not use Kannada despite being born and brought up in Karnataka. Many residents continue to communicate in their native languages, while English is widely used in corporate environments. Although Kannada was granted classical language status in 2008, there is a section of people within the state who tend to undervalue it.

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Kannada Across Karnataka

However, Bengaluru does not represent the entire state. Many districts across Karnataka continue to strongly preserve and promote Kannada. The language is not limited to cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi, but is widely spoken in rural regions as well. Kannada has a rich literary and cultural history spanning more than 2,000 years. While dialects may vary from region to region, it remains the same language at its core. According to census data, more than 65 percent of Karnataka’s population uses Kannada as their primary language. Today, approximately 45 to 50 million people speak Kannada, not only within the state but also in neighbouring regions.

Top Five Languages Spoken In Karnataka

1. Kannada

Kannada is the most widely spoken language in Karnataka, used by around 65 percent of the population as their mother tongue. It is one of India’s ancient languages, with a literary tradition spanning more than 2,000 years, and is recognised as a classical language.

2. Urdu

Urdu is the second most spoken language in the state. It is primarily used by the Muslim community, especially in cities such as Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar. The language shares similarities with Hindi. In coastal regions like Mangaluru, Beary is also widely spoken.

3. Telugu

A significant number of people in Karnataka speak Telugu, particularly in border districts such as Kolar, Tumakuru and Ballari. Many Telugu-speaking families have been residing in the state for generations.

4. Tamil

Tamil is spoken mainly in southern Karnataka, particularly in regions close to the Tamil Nadu border. It is also one of the world’s oldest classical languages.

5. Marathi

Marathi is commonly spoken in northern Karnataka, including districts such as Belagavi and Bidar. Marathi-speaking communities have been established in these regions for many years, and the language belongs to the Indo-Aryan family.