A KSRTC bus heading to Bengaluru crashed near Bidadi, killing the driver and conductor and injuring 34. The bus hit a divider on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Separately, 7 were killed in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.

KSRTC Bus Crash Near Bengaluru Kills 2, Injures 34

Two people were killed and 34 others injured after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travelling from Calicut to Bengaluru met with an accident near Avverahalli, close to Bidadi, on Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway 275 in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Saturday morning. The injured are undergoing treatment at Bharath Kempanna Hospital in Bidadi.

The Consultant of Emergency Physician at Bharath Kempanna Healthcare said the accident occurred at around 6:37 am. There was a collision between the Kerala Government bus and the divider. People with injuries were brought to the hospital. Two of them were declared dead on arrival.

"Two persons had head injuries, and they are planned for surgery also. Three other people had fractures of the right lower limb. Also, a few had facial injuries. And the other people had sustained soft tissue injuries," the doctor said. The deceased have been identified as bus driver HV Vijilesh and conductor Arun Kumar, who died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at Rajarajeswari Hospital in Bengaluru. Bidadi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

7 Killed in Separate Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus skidded off the road and met with an accident near Chalunj Mor in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, as incessant monsoon rains continued to disrupt road connectivity and essential services across the state.

According to officials of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the accident involving a Sharma Bus occurred at around 7:15 am under Patwar Circle Bairagarh. All 11 injured passengers were evacuated and shifted to nearby health facilities. Six of the critically injured were subsequently referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba for specialised treatment. (ANI)