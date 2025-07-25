Police arrested three men in a ₹2.15 crore jewelry heist in Kalaburagi. A pav bhaji order paid via PhonePe helped trace the suspects. One more accused is on the run. Gold was recovered; store owner also under investigation for misreporting.

Kalaburagi: Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the robbery of gold worth ₹2.15 crore from a jewellery store in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. The meticulously planned heist was foiled, and the search for a fourth suspect is currently underway, authorities confirmed.

Details of the Robbery

The robbery took place on July 11, involving Ayodhya Prasad Chauhan (48), Farooq Ahmed Malik (40), and Sohail Sheikh alias Badshah. The trio allegedly targeted a jewellery shop owned by Marathulla Malik. Police reports indicate that Farooq masterminded the plan after incurring significant losses in his business.

During the incident, Farooq reportedly waited outside as lookout, while the other three entered the store, tied the owner's hands, and looted gold and cash worth crores. Police have recovered gold valued at approximately ₹2.15 crore from the arrested individuals.

Interestingly, police have also initiated a parallel investigation against the shop owner for allegedly failing to report the exact quantity of gold stolen.

Digital Clue Cracks the Case

In a bizarre twist, a pav bhaji order proved instrumental in cracking the case. Instead of fleeing the scene, Farooq visited a nearby eatery and paid ₹30 for pav bhaji using PhonePe.

This UPI transaction turned out to be a crucial clue. By analyzing CCTV footage and tracing the digital payment, investigators identified Farooq’s contact number and apprehended the suspects.

Search Continues for Fourth Suspect

Police are actively pursuing the fourth accused, who remains at large. The incident has sparked renewed concern over the need for robust security systems in jewellery shops.