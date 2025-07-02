Five men, including a phenyl vendor, were arrested for robbing Bhavani Jewellers in Bengaluru's K.R. Puram. Gold worth ₹50 lakh was recovered. The accused were tracked using CCTV and nabbed in Rajasthan.

Bengaluru: KR Puram police have arrested five individuals, including a phenyl vendor, for robbing Bhavani Jewellers on Seegehalli Main Road. The accused, Narayan Lal, Keertharam, Mahendra Gehlot, Pushpendra Singh, and Dilip, were caught after a swift investigation led police to Rajasthan.

Jewellery worth ₹50 lakh recovered

The gang had stolen gold ornaments weighing 478 grams, worth approximately ₹50 lakh. Police also arrested Dilip, a merchant who allegedly purchased the stolen jewellery. All the accused are originally from Rajasthan.

Robbery planned by ex-convicts for easy money

According to police, the robbery was planned by Narayan Lal, a phenyl vendor living near Kengeri, who had previously served time in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail along with the other accused. He had scoped out the jewellery store's security in advance. The others were involved in odd jobs and small businesses across Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Execution of the crime on May 9

On May 9 at 4 PM, the gang arrived on two motorcycles and entered Bhavani Jewellers while only two employees were present. Two of the accused brandished weapons, threatened the staff, and looted 41 gold chains from six display trays before fleeing the scene.

Police trace gang to Rajasthan using CCTV footage

Based on CCTV footage, a team led by Inspector B Ramamurthy tracked Mahendra Gehlot and Dilip to Borunda village in Jodhpur district. Upon their arrest and interrogation, the police were able to apprehend the remaining suspects.