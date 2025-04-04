Tamil actor Redin Kingsley and wife Sangeetha become parents, welcoming their baby girl

Read Full Gallery

Serial actress Sangeetha and actor Redin Kingsley got married after falling in love. They now have a beautiful baby girl.

Redin Kingsley's wife Sangeetha has a baby: Redin Kingsley is shining as a comedy actor in movies. Although he started his career as a dancer, he later became an actor. The role of Tony he played in the movie Kolamavu Kokila directed by Nelson impressed the audience. After that, he acted as the main comedian in Nelson's films like Doctor, Beast, and Jailer. Redin, who remained unmarried until the age of 45, got married in 2023.

Redin Kingsley's wife pregnant He fell in love and married serial actress Sangeetha. Actress Sangeetha was 44 years old at that time. Both got married suddenly in a temple simply. After the marriage, Redin Kingsley, who was busy in films, said last year that his wife was pregnant. After that, Sangeetha's Seemantham took place last month. Many film celebrities participated in it.

Redin Kingsley - Sangeetha couple have a baby Meanwhile, Redin Kingsley's wife Sangeetha has now given birth to a baby. This couple has a beautiful baby girl. Kingsley is happy to be a father at the age of 47. A photo of him taking his daughter in his arms and kissing her is going viral on the internet. Social media is flooded with wishes to the first-time parents Sangeetha - Redin Kingsley.

Redin Kingsley is earning crores Redin Kingsley's wife Sangeetha has acted as a villain in some serials like Ananda Ragam which was broadcast on Sun TV. Apart from this, Sangeetha has also acted in small roles in some films like Vijay Master. On the other hand, her husband Redin Kingsley is shining not only as an actor but also in business. Redin Kingsley is earning crores through it by conducting government exhibitions through tender. ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala comes back to films 4 months after marrying Naga Chaitanya, stars opposite THIS Tamil hero

