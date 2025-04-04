user
Sobhita Dhulipala comes back to films 4 months after marrying Naga Chaitanya, stars opposite THIS Tamil hero

It has been four months since Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage to Naga Chaitanya. After being inactive for these months, Sobhita is reportedly going to star opposite a Tamil hero soon.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala

After her marriage to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala confined herself to her family. Everyone thought she would quit movies. There were also some rumors in this regard. But it turns out that there is no truth in them. She is now becoming active. She has reportedly signed some films as well. Sobhita is going to be busy in the industry 4 months after her marriage.

 

'Thangalan' starring Vikram, Parvathy and others directed by Kabali fame Pa Ranjith was released last year. But this movie did not impress much. While disappointed with the response to this film. Pa Ranjith is currently directing a new film with Attakathi Dinesh. This film is titled 'Vettuvam'. It is reported that Arya is playing the villain in this film.

Dinesh, who was introduced as a hero through the movie 'Attakathi' directed by Pa Ranjith, is playing the hero in this movie. His last film Lubber Banthi was released and received good response from the audience. After the response to this film, he is now acting in 'Vettuvam' which is being directed by Pa Ranjith.

 


 

In this context, it is reported that Sobhita Dhulipala will act opposite Dinesh in this film. While there were some rumors that Sobhita would stay away from films after her marriage, she is currently putting a check on them and will act again 4 months after her marriage. The official information about this film is likely to be released soon.

 

It is reported that the first schedule shooting of Vettuvam movie will start on 18th in Poonamallee area. In this context, it is learned that the shooting of the movie will start in Thanjavur area. Also, the shooting will take place in Thanjavur area for 20 days. Ranjith planned to shoot his next film here during the shooting of Thangalan movie. The shooting will take place here as per his plan.

