Ved Lahoti's IIT-JEE Success: Record Score and Ambani Connection

IIT JEE Advanced is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, where thousands of students work hard every year to get a seat in India's prestigious engineering colleges.
The JEE Main exam is held twice a year. Last year, in 2024, Ved Lahoti from Indore broke a 64-year-old record by scoring 355 out of 360 in JEE Advanced.
Ved Lahoti created history by scoring 355/360 in JEE Advanced 2024. Prior to this, the record was 352 marks in 2022, which was broken by Ved.
Talking about Ved's IIT-JEE Preparation, according to him, he never studied by looking at the clock. His focus was on qualitative study, not counting hours.
Ved kept himself away from distractions during his IIT-JEE preparation. While revealing the secret of his success, he said that he completely distanced himself from social media.
Ved studied at a prestigious coaching center in Kota, Rajasthan, from where he completed his JEE preparation.
Ved's father, Yogesh Lahoti, is a Construction Manager at Reliance Jio, which is Mukesh Ambani's company. His mother, Jaya Lahoti, is a homemaker.
The father named his son 'Ved' because he believed that his son would be extraordinarily talented. Ved Vyas had compiled the holy Vedas, so he gave this name to his son.
Expressing his happiness on the result, Ved's father had said that my hiss score is no less than a miracle. He was very intelligent since childhood.
Ved Lahoti's success is the result of hard work, the right strategy and studying by staying away from social media. His achievement is an inspiration for everyone.
