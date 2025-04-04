Entertainment

Smriti Irani to Mouni Roy: See the no-makeup looks of KSBKBT actresses

Jaya Bhattacharya

Jaya Bhattacharya played Payal in the show. This is her no-makeup look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy appeared in the show as Krishna Tulsi. This is her no-makeup look.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi played the role of Doctor Mandira in the show. This is her no-makeup look.

Karishma Tanna

This is Karishma Tanna's no-makeup look.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani played Tulsi in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. This is how she looks without makeup.

