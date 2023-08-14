Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Increase in polyester tricolor flag sales raises concerns

    The sale of polyester tricolour flags has surged in more than 20 districts across Karnataka, including prominent cities like Bengaluru, Hubli, Belgaum, and Davangere. Traders from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, have flooded the market with these polyester flags.

    Karnataka: Increase in polyester tricolor flag sales raises concerns
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    The tricolour flags, woven in the Bengeri Khadi village industry of Hubballi, Dharwad district, have been an iconic symbol flown proudly across the nation. 

    However, the last few years have witnessed an uncontrolled proliferation of polyester flags, negatively impacting the local Khadi village industry.

    This surge in sales has brought in thousands of out-of-state sellers to Karnataka, with over 300 already in Hubli-Dharwad metropolis in the past two days. 

    As the week leading up to August 15 Independence Day progresses, these sellers can be seen peddling their wares on footpaths and streets in major cities.

    These polyester flags are being sold in various sizes, ranging from approximately Rs 50 to Rs 500. The current stock in Hubli-Dharwad alone amounts to over 2 lakh flags, transported via trains from Bengaluru.
    Independence Day 2023: Celebrating India and UAE's 'strong, deep and multifaceted' bond

    The prevalence of these synthetic flags has raised concerns among those who value the sanctity of the national flag as a symbol of sacrifice and freedom. 

    Sivananda Mathapathy, the secretary of Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Sangh, emphasized that this rampant sale of polyester flags undermines the significance of the tricolor and its connection to the Khadi village industry.

    In response to this trend, conscientious citizens are being encouraged to purchase khadi-made national flags, showing respect to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. 
    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day

    ABVP State President Dr Rohinaksha Shirlalu expressed the need for mindful citizens to opt for khadi flags instead of the cheaper polyester alternatives, highlighting the importance of preserving the honor and integrity of the national emblem.

    As the issue continues to garner attention, it remains to be seen whether the campaign to promote khadi-made flags will restore the reverence associated with the tricolor and contribute to the sustenance of the local Khadi village industry.

