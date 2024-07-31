Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 48 hours

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka, forecasting over 20 cm of rain in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu. A red alert is in place for these areas, with orange and yellow alerts for other districts. Residents are advised to stay vigilant as authorities closely monitor the situation.

The monsoon has intensified again across Karnataka, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a heavy rainfall alert for the next 48 hours. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts are expected to receive more than 20 cm of rain, leading to a red alert for these areas.

An 'Orange Alert' has been announced for Uttara Kannada and Hassan districts, while a 'Yellow Alert' is in place for Mysore and Belagavidistricts. The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in various districts of the state until August 4.



Karnataka: IMD issues 'red' alert to coast, Malenadu regions; Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August 3

According to the report ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Kalasa and Kodagu divisions of Chikkamagaluru recorded the highest rainfall at 25 cm each. Other areas also saw significant rainfall, with 21 cm each in Kottigehar and Agumbe, 19 cm in Kammaradi, 17 cm in Dharmasthala, 15 cm each in Koppa and Ponnampet, 14 cm in Castle Rock, 13 cm in Murnadu, and 11 cm each in Sulya and Mani. Mangaluru, Joida, and Belthangady each received 10 cm of rain.



Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Orange alert in 5 districts; Holiday for schools in 12

The heavy rain is widespread, affecting multiple regions, with Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu being the most impacted.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions due to the anticipated heavy rainfall. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as needed.

Latest Videos