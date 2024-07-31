Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Orange alert in 5 districts; Holiday for schools in 12

    Due to heavy rain, educational institutions in 12 Kerala districts (except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam) are closed on July 31. Exams at Mahatma Gandhi University, University of Kerala, and PSC exams until Friday are postponed. The IMD forecasts moderate rain and gusty winds in 9 districts and light rain elsewhere in Kerala.

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Orange alert in 5 districts; Holiday for schools in 12
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 7:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 7:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala will face intense rainfall until August 3, with some areas expected to receive extremely heavy downpours. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating rainfall exceeding 115.6 mm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Palakkad are under a yellow alert, signifying heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

    Orange alert in districts:

    Aug 1 - Kannur and Kasaragod

    Yellow alert in districts:

    Aug 1 - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad,
    Aug 2 - Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    Aug 3 - Kannur, Kasaragod
     

    Due to heavy rainfall, educational institutions in 12 districts, excluding Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, will remain closed on Wednesday, July 31. The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam and the University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram have rescheduled all exams previously set for Wednesday. Additionally, all Public Service Commission (PSC) exams slated until Friday have been postponed. According to the IMD, moderate rainfall and strong winds of up to 30 kmph are expected in select areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, while light rainfall is anticipated in other parts of Kerala.

    In response to ongoing heavy rains, strict restrictions have been implemented in Kozhikode district. Access to beaches, waterfalls, and riverbanks is now prohibited, and night travel to hilly and pass areas is banned from 7 pm to 7 am. Quarry operations have also been halted. Residents living along riverbanks are advised to exercise caution, as the water levels in Poonur Puzha, Mahipuzha, Kuttyadippuzha, Chaliyar, and Cherupuzha have reached dangerous levels.

    The low pressure belt extends from the north Kerala coast to the south Gujarat coast, and strong west-northwest winds are expected to persist for the next 2-3 days. Consequently, the Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall with widespread thunder and lightning across Kerala over the next 5 days. 
     

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 151; Army resumes rescue operations at Chooralmala

    Wayanad landslide explainer: Why Kerala faces disasters every monsoon

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll surpasses 100, massive rescue ops underway; several still missing

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces 2-day mourning; death toll at 118

    Kerala: After Wayanad, landslide reported from Kozhikode's Vilangad area; Read

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 151; Army resumes rescue operations at Chooralmala

    Check your daily horoscope: July 31, 2024 - Exciting day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Pisces & more

    UK stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport mosque over attack that killed 3 children (WATCH)

    Kiara Advani turns 33: A look into her Rs 40 crore net worth

    Numerology Prediction for July 31, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

