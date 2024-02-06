Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Husband murdered by Wife and lover over affair, arrested at Hubli

    In Hubli, Karnataka, a shocking murder unfolded when Chandrasekhara Lamani was found dead on APMC Maradagi Road. Investigations implicated his wife, Manjula, and her lover, Riyaz Ahmed, revealing a tale of betrayal and adultery that led to the alleged orchestration of the crime. Both are now in custody, leaving the community in disbelief.

    Karnataka: Husband murdered by Wife and lover over affair, arrested at Hubli vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    A tale of betrayal and murder has gripped Karnataka’s Hubli, bringing to light a heinous crime committed by a wife and her lover. The incident, which occurred on APMC-Maradagi Road, has left the residents of Banjara Colony in disbelief and the authorities scrambling to piece together the details.

    Hubli was rocked by a gruesome discovery on January 10 when an unidentified body was found on APMC Maradagi Road. The victim was later identified as Chandrasekhara Lamani, a 40-year-old resident of Banjara Colony. What initially seemed like a tragic incident took a sinister turn as investigations unfolded.

    Karnataka: Man beaten to death by drunk friend over heated money dispute

    Chandrasekhara Lamani's wife, Manjula, and her lover, Riyaz Ahmed, found themselves at the centre of the investigation, accused of orchestrating the murder. The Navanagar police, who initially grappled with identifying the deceased, eventually unravelled the dark secrets surrounding the case.

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus accident claims life of 21-year-old female engineering student in Malleshwaram

    Manjula raised suspicions about her husband's death, setting off a chain of investigations aimed at uncovering the truth. It was revealed that the wife had been involved in extra-marital affairs for the past five years, leading to a tumultuous household marked by harassment and discord.

    The deceased husband, Chandrasekhara Lamani, allegedly discovered the adulterous affair, intensifying the strife within the family. Both Manjula and her lover, Riyaz Ahmed, now find themselves behind bars, facing charges related to the murder of Chandrashekhara Lamani. The community, still grappling with the shock of the incident, is left to ponder the depths to which human relationships can descend.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Karnataka: Man beaten to death by friend being drunk over heated money dispute vkp

    Karnataka: Man beaten to death by drunk friend over heated money dispute

    Bengaluru: Speeding bike flies over road hump, rider dies on spot in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding bike flies over road hump, rider dies on spot in Electronic City

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru vkp

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru

    Karnataka government launches 100 Aswhamedha classic buses for public transport: check key features vkp

    Karnataka government launches 100 Aswhamedha classic buses for public transport: check key features

    Recent Stories

    I fight for you. You fight alongside me Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed snt

    'I fight for you. You fight alongside me': Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed

    Eagle REVIEW Is Ravi Teja's action thriller's worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    'Eagle' REVIEW: Is Ravi Teja's action thriller's worth watching? Read THIS

    Kerala: Large vehicles including trucks, tipper restricted at Thamarassery Churam rkn

    Kerala: Large vehicles including trucks, tipper restricted at Thamarassery Churam

    'Love Storiyaan': Karan Johar ventures into real-life modern love stories crafted by six directors RKK

    'Love Storiyaan': Karan Johar ventures into real-life modern love stories crafted by six directors

    cricket Musheer Khan draws inspiration from Sarfaraz's winning mindset in U-19 World Cup dominance osf

    Musheer Khan draws inspiration from Sarfaraz's winning mindset in U-19 World Cup dominance

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon