Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus accident claims life of 21-year-old female engineering student in Malleshwaram

    A 21-year-old engineering student, Kusumita, lost her life in a tragic BMTC bus accident near Deviya Park, Malleshwaram. The incident occurred around 8:30 am while she was on her way to college on a bike. Malleshwaram Traffic Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus accident claims life of 21-year-old female engineering student in Malleshwaram vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 21-year-old female engineering student, Kusumita, became the latest victim of a fatal accident involving a BMTC bus in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 8:30 am near Harishchandra Ghat and close to Deviya Park as she was en route to her college on a bike.

    The victim, Kusumita, a diligent student pursuing engineering in a private college, met with the fatal accident, prompting the case to be reported to the Malleshwaram Traffic Police Station. The collision with the BMTC bus took place near Deviya Park, sending shockwaves through the local community. The incident happened near Srirampura Metro Station while heading to college. Parents of the victims are now grieving, stating that they have lost their children due to BMTC bus accidents.

    The incidents have prompted investigations by the Malleshwaram Traffic Police Station, shedding light on the pressing issue of road safety and the apparent risks posed by BMTC buses.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Son allegedly murders mother over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police vkp

    Bengaluru: Son murders mother allegedly over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend? vkp

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend?

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected vkp

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH) vkp

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH)

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it 'disastrous' vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it ‘disastrous’

    Recent Stories

    Revealed Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's WhatsApp message to fellow startup founders amid RBI's curbs snt

    Revealed: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's WhatsApp message to fellow startup founders amid RBI's curbs

    Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande divorce rumours: Real story of his equation with wife and their family dynamics RBA

    Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande divorce rumours: Real story of his equation with wife and their family dynamics

    Go to High Court first: Supreme Court refuses to entertain ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging ED arrest AJR

    'Go to High Court first': SC refuses to entertain ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging ED arrest

    Kerala: Wild elephant with radio collar ventures into residential area in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Wild elephant with radio collar ventures into residential area in Wayanad

    FCRA violation case: CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander AJR

    FCRA violation case: CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon