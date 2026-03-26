In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a husband brutally murdered his wife in broad daylight on March 26. He allegedly slit her throat with a sickle and ran over her body while bystanders watched in shock. Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident that has rattled Kalaburagi district, a man allegedly murdered his wife in broad daylight near Baluragi village in Afzalpur taluk. The 28-year-old woman, identified as Shaila from Baramati, Maharashtra, was brutally attacked by her husband, Akshay Jadhav. Witnesses reported that he slit her throat with a sickle and then ran his car over her body, all in front of dozens of bystanders who reportedly did not intervene. The incident occurred on March 26, around 11:30 am, leaving the local community horrified and outraged.

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Husband Slits Wife’s Throat with Sickle

According to police reports, Akshay allegedly dragged his wife out of their Innova car by her hair and attacked her with a sickle he was carrying. Shaila fell to the ground and attempted to defend herself but succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The husband then ran over her body with his car, adding to the brutality of the crime.

Relatives in Car Remain Passive

Shockingly, five of Akshay’s relatives, including his parents, were reportedly inside the car at the time. They allegedly remained silent and did not intervene, effectively witnessing the murder unfold. The couple had travelled from Baramati under the pretext of visiting a temple in Ganagapur.

Police Action and Investigation

Kalaburagi SP Addoor Srinivasulu visited the crime scene to assess the situation. Afzalpur police swiftly took the accused into custody and are investigating the motive behind this gruesome act. Authorities are reviewing witness statements and other evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident has left residents of Kalaburagi horrified, with many questioning the apathy of bystanders who failed to prevent the murder. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.