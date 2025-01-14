Karnataka: Husband ends life alleging wife's harassment; Death note sparks investigation

A 35-year-old man, Shivaraj Yettinagudda, died by suicide in Belur village, Dharwad, allegedly due to harassment from his wife, Yallava Bengeri. A death note accused her of causing his distress. The Garag police have reopened the case, with further investigations underway.

In a tragic incident from Belur village in Dharwad taluk, a 35-year-old man, Shivaraj Yettinagudda, ended his life, reportedly due to harassment from his wife. Shivaraj was found hanging on November 16 last year. His death has now taken a new turn after a forensic report confirmed that the death note recovered at the scene was written by him.

At the time of the incident, the Garag police had registered a case of unnatural death. However, following the forensic report's findings, the police have registered a fresh case implicating Shivaraj's wife, Yallava Bengeri, as the reason for his death.



Shivaraj and Yallava were married in July 2024. Yallava, a high school teacher from Byahatti village in Hubballi taluk, reportedly left Shivaraj within 15 days of their marriage and returned to her parents' home. Shivaraj’s attempts to reconcile and bring her back reportedly failed despite fulfilling her demands, including building a new house in Dharwad.

Shivaraj’s death note, discovered after the incident, accused Yallavva of being the reason for his extreme step. The note reportedly mentioned that she should be punished for her actions.

Shivaraj’s sisters have alleged that he was subjected to mental harassment, leading to his untimely demise. They claimed that Yallavva demanded a new house but refused to return even after it was built. They have urged the authorities to take strict action against her and demanded that the education department suspend her from her position as a teacher.



Adding to the complexity of the case, Shivaraj’s relatives alleged that his brother faced property-related harassment, which they believe contributed to Shivaraj’s distress.

The Garag police are now investigating the case based on the death note and the family's allegations.

