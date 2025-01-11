Maharashtra boy dies by suicide after father couldn't fulfill smartphone wish, he hangs self with same rope

In a shocking incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, a 16-year-old boy and his farmer father were discovered hanging from a tree on their family farm in Minaki, Biloli tehsil, on Thursday morning.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 3:49 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, a 16-year-old boy and his farmer father were discovered hanging from a tree on their family farm in Minaki, Biloli tehsil, on Thursday morning.

The young boy, Omkar, the youngest of three brothers, had returned home from his hostel in Udgir, Latur district, to celebrate Makar Sankranti. His request for a smartphone, for academic purposes, was met with his father’s inability to fulfill it due to financial constraints.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar stated, "We have registered a case of accidental death on the basis of the statement of the boy's mother. We are verifying the circumstances that led to the incident."

According to Sub-Inspector Dilip Munde, who is spearheading the investigation, Omkar had been persistently asking his father for a cellphone. His mother revealed that the boy had raised the request again on Wednesday evening, only to be met with his father’s refusal.

"She said the boy again raised the issue on Wednesday evening. However, his father expressed his inability to purchase a smartphone because he was repaying loans he took for the farm and a vehicle," Munde explained.

Disheartened, Omkar left the house that evening. His family assumed he had gone to the farm to rest. When he didn’t return the next morning, a frantic search ensued.

The father, who arrived at the farm first, saw his son’s body hanging from a tree. Overwhelmed by grief, the man untied his son’s body and, in a moment of despair, used the same rope to end his own life.

Authorities rushed to the scene and transported the bodies to the civil hospital, where both were declared dead.

