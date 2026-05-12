A woman from Hubballi in Karnataka used savings from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to drill a borewell on her rain-fed farmland. The borewell struck a strong water source, offering fresh hope for irrigation and better farming income.

At a time when Karnataka’s guarantee schemes continue to spark debate over their effectiveness and long-term impact, a homemaker from Hubballi has won widespread praise for using the benefits in a productive and life-changing manner. Instead of spending the monthly assistance only on day-to-day expenses, she carefully saved the money received under the state government’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme and invested it in her family’s agricultural future.

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Her decision has now transformed her rain-dependent farmland after a newly drilled borewell struck a strong 5-inch water source, giving the family fresh hope for stable and irrigated farming.

The woman behind this inspiring story is 52-year-old Eravva Bharamappa Angadi from Surashettikoppa village in Kalghatgi taluk.

A Life Built Around Farming

Eravva originally hails from Amminabhavi village in Dharwad taluk. She spent her childhood at her grandmother’s house in Kundgol before getting married and moving to Surashettikoppa village.

She and her husband, Bharamappa Angadi, own around 2.5 acres of agricultural land and have two children. Farming is the family’s only source of income. Although Eravva never attended school, she works alongside her husband every day and actively participates in all farming activities.

For years, the family depended entirely on rainfall for cultivation. They had long dreamed of drilling a borewell to secure a reliable water source for their land, but financial difficulties prevented them from doing so.

Saving Every Possible Rupee

When the Gruha Lakshmi scheme was introduced, Eravva began receiving monthly financial assistance. She admitted that she used the money from the first few instalments for household needs. However, she later decided to save the remaining amount with a larger goal in mind.

Out of the 29 instalments she received, Eravva managed to save nearly ₹54,000 through careful planning and discipline.

With the support and consent of her husband Bharamappa and son Ramesh, the family decided to invest ₹50,000 from the savings to drill a borewell on their farmland.

Their efforts paid off when they discovered a 5-inch water source at a depth of just 90 feet, even though the borewell was drilled to a depth of 220 feet.

Family Takes Loan for Motor Installation

While the successful borewell brought immense relief and happiness to the family, further expenses still remain. Eravva currently has ₹4,000 left from her savings under the scheme. However, installing a motor and setting up the irrigation system is expected to cost around ₹80,000.

To manage the expense, the family borrowed money from various sources. Despite the financial burden, Eravva and her husband remain hopeful and determined.

“We will irrigate our land, grow good crops, and repay the loan through our hard work,” the couple said confidently.

Inspiring Others in the Village

By choosing to invest the scheme money in farming instead of spending it on unnecessary expenses, Eravva has become an inspiration to many people in her village and nearby areas.

At a time when public discussions around guarantee schemes often focus on politics and expenditure, her story has emerged as an example of how such financial assistance can be used to create long-term benefits and improve livelihoods.

Her determination and careful planning have now become a major talking point among villagers.

What Did Eravva Say?

“I never went to school. For the last two or three years, we kept thinking that if we drilled a borewell, our land would get water and we could grow whatever crops we wanted. But we could never arrange the money for it. Then the Gruha Lakshmi money started coming. Initially, I spent some of it, but later I thought that if I saved the money, I could at least get a borewell drilled. So I continued saving it. Now we have used that same money for the borewell, and I am very happy. We have taken a loan of ₹80,000 for the motor, but we will work hard and repay it,” said Eravva Bharamappa Angadi.