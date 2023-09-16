Karnataka: HSRP number plates compulsory even for old vehicles, fine if failed

India begins installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to prevent fake registration numbers in criminal activities and enhance national security. HSRPs are mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, in several states, including Karnataka, where non-compliance can lead to fines.

The installation of uniform registration number plates has begun across India as a measure to prevent the use of fake registration numbers in criminal activities and to improve national security. Dr. Kamaljit Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Committee, made this announcement during a press conference.

Dr. Kamaljit Soi emphasized that the implementation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) is crucial for enhancing vehicle safety, deterring vehicle-related crimes, and ensuring overall security. It is mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to switch to HSRPs.



Currently, 18 states in India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim, have made HSRPs compulsory. Previously, this requirement was based on Central Government guidelines. However, the Transport Department of Karnataka issued an order on August 18, 2023, setting a deadline of November 17 for the installation of new number plates. Failure to comply may result in fines ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000.



To get HSRPs, vehicle owners can visit showrooms or authorized dealers, with fees of Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 for four-wheelers. The High-Security Registration Plates are installed by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) through the official portal. Approximately four thousand dealer points across the state will facilitate HSRP installation. The unified portal simplifies the process, allowing vehicle owners to order HSRPs, find nearby dealers, and select a convenient date and time for number plate fitting.

It's important to note that without HSRPs, certain administrative tasks like changing ownership, updating addresses, obtaining duplicate RCs, and updating insurance coverage are not possible. The information linked to HSRPs will be accessible through the vehicle owner's software, aiding in the identification of unauthorized vehicles on the road.