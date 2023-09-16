Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: HSRP number plates compulsory even for old vehicles, fine if failed

    India begins installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to prevent fake registration numbers in criminal activities and enhance national security. HSRPs are mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, in several states, including Karnataka, where non-compliance can lead to fines.
     

    Karnataka: HSRP number plates compulsory even for old vehicles, fine if failed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    The installation of uniform registration number plates has begun across India as a measure to prevent the use of fake registration numbers in criminal activities and to improve national security. Dr. Kamaljit Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Committee, made this announcement during a press conference.

    Dr. Kamaljit Soi emphasized that the implementation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) is crucial for enhancing vehicle safety, deterring vehicle-related crimes, and ensuring overall security. It is mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to switch to HSRPs.

    Car number plate 'P 7' is the world's most expensive number plate; Here's how much it was sold for

     

    Currently, 18 states in India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim, have made HSRPs compulsory. Previously, this requirement was based on Central Government guidelines. However, the Transport Department of Karnataka issued an order on August 18, 2023, setting a deadline of November 17 for the installation of new number plates. Failure to comply may result in fines ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000.

    Safety upgrade in Karnataka: QR codes for vehicles to alert family, police and hospitals to aid accident respo

    To get HSRPs, vehicle owners can visit showrooms or authorized dealers, with fees of Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 for four-wheelers. The High-Security Registration Plates are installed by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) through the official portal. Approximately four thousand dealer points across the state will facilitate HSRP installation. The unified portal simplifies the process, allowing vehicle owners to order HSRPs, find nearby dealers, and select a convenient date and time for number plate fitting.

    It's important to note that without HSRPs, certain administrative tasks like changing ownership, updating addresses, obtaining duplicate RCs, and updating insurance coverage are not possible. The information linked to HSRPs will be accessible through the vehicle owner's software, aiding in the identification of unauthorized vehicles on the road.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' prequel to be made on budget more than its first part vkp

    Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel to be made on budget more than its first part

    Bengaluru Police arrest two for blackmailing woman with private video vkp

    Bengaluru Police arrest two for blackmailing woman with private video

    Karnataka government gives go-ahead for cloud seeding in Belagavi; here's all you need to know vkp

    Karnataka government gives go-ahead for cloud seeding in Belagavi; here's all you need to know

    Karnataka: India's largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details vkp

    Karnataka: India’s largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details

    Karnataka HC rejects petition to halt Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects petition to halt Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja idol unveiled on friday ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja idol unveiled on friday

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts vma

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

    Chicken 65 to Shawarma : Popular chicken snacks in Kerala rkn eai

    Chicken 65 to Shawarma : Popular chicken snacks in Kerala

    Russian woman's fluent Hindi skills astonish Indian bureaucrat WATCH AJR

    Russian woman's fluent Hindi skills astonish Indian bureaucrat | WATCH

    Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis resign from 'Thorn'; apologizes for character letter to Danny Masterson ATG

    Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis resign from 'Thorn'; apologizes for character letter to Danny Masterson

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon