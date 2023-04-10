Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Car number plate 'P 7' is the world's most expensive number plate; Here's how much it was sold for

    The Guinness World Record for the most expensive number plate in the world has been bagged by ‘P 7’ at an auction in Dubai. The VIP car number plate went under the hammer for a record 55 million dirhams (approx. ₹122.6 crore) at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction.

    Car number plate P 7 is the world s most expensive number plate Here is how much it was sold for gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    The number plate on every automobile acts as the car's identity. The RTO office in India is in charge of issuing licence plates for vehicles; this service is fee-based and costs several rupees. But did you know that you can spend crores on a licence plate?  The licence plate that sold for millions of rupees will be the topic of our discussion today.

    In reality, the majority of Noble numbers were sold at auction in Dubai, where several of them fetched millions of dollars. The P7 licence plate has earned the most money in this auction.  It is so expensive that even billion-dollar apartments may be purchased in upscale neighbourhoods of Mumbai.

    Also Read | New Mercedes-Benz E-Class confirmed for global debut on April 25 with impressive upgrades

    At the 'Most Noble Numbers' charity auction, VIP automobile number plate P7 was auctioned for a record 55 million dirhams (about Rs 122.6 crores). It is the most costly number plate in the world, according to Guinness World Records. 

    The number plate's purchaser is unknown, and the auction earnings will benefit the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' programme. 

    At the event hosted at the Four Seasons hotel in Jumeirah, a number of additional VIP number plates and phone numbers were also auctioned off. Over 100 million dirhams ($27 million) were raised at the auction, which will be utilised to feed people throughout Ramadan. Car licence plates and premium mobile lines were sold at auction for a total of 9.792 crore dirhams. 

    Also Read | Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India bike coming soon; first look leaked

    (Photo: @afro_mambo | Twitter)

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
