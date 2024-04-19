Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes

    In Bengaluru's Sarakki Market area, Suresh (46) and Anusha (25) were murdered in broad daylight. Suresh, married with children, was having an affair with Anusha. After Anusha decided to end the relationship, Suresh attacked her in a park, prompting her mother, Geetha, to intervene. Geetha killed Suresh in an attempt to save her daughter. Both perpetrators died at the scene.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    A double murder has shocked Bengaluru, as it happened in broad daylight near Sarakki Market in J.P. Nagar. The victims have been identified as Suresh (46) and Anusha (25). The gruesome incident unfolded when Suresh, a married man with children, was involved in an extramarital affair with Anusha, who hailed from Shakambari Nagar near JP Nagar.

    Reports suggest that Suresh and Anusha had known each other for several years, having met while working together. Their acquaintance blossomed into a relationship, despite Suresh's marital status. However, when Anusha's mother learned about the affair, she urged her daughter to end the immoral relationship and move on with her life, advising her to seek marriage and a family of her own.

    Heeding her mother's advice, Anusha decided to break off the relationship with Suresh. This decision reportedly angered Suresh, who pleaded with Anusha not to leave him, but she remained resolute in her decision.

    Before the tragic incident, Anusha had approached the JP Nagar police station to seek help, citing harassment from Suresh. The police intervened and warned Suresh to stay away from Anusha, issuing a formal warning against him.

    However, on the morning of the incident, Suresh lured Anusha to a nearby park to discuss their relationship one last time. Anusha, sensing danger, called her mother, Geetha, for support. Tragically, before Geetha could arrive, Suresh attacked Anusha with a knife, fatally stabbing her.

    Geetha arrived at the park just as Suresh was assaulting her daughter. In a desperate bid to save Anusha, Geetha intervened and struck Suresh on the head with a cement brick, ultimately killing him. Despite their efforts, both Suresh and Anusha succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

    The police swiftly responded to the incident, apprehending Geetha, who had taken matters into her own hands to protect her daughter. The investigation into the double murder is ongoing, as authorities work to unravel the tragic chain of events that led to the loss of two lives.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
