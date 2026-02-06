Karnataka government has approved an AI-powered Social Media Analytics Solution to monitor fake news, hate speech and online crimes. The ₹67.26 crore system will send real-time alerts to districts and support investigations.

In a significant move to curb the spread of fake news, hate speech, and unlawful online activities, the Karnataka government has decided to keep a close watch on content circulating on social media platforms across the state. At a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the government approved the development of an AI-powered Social Media Analytics Solution at a total cost of ₹67.26 crore to strengthen law and order monitoring and digital surveillance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Command Centre to Track Fake News and Threats

The AI-based system will operate through a centralised command centre that will continuously scan social media platforms for fake news, hate speech, and content that could adversely impact public order. The software is designed to identify posts that pose potential threats to law and order and enable authorities to take swift preventive action.

Immediate Alerts for Serious Online Crimes

Officials said that if content related to child trafficking, criminal activities, support for terrorism, militant recruitment, or incitement to suicide or murder is detected on any social media platform, an immediate alert, along with location-specific information, will be sent to the respective district authorities. This will allow local officials to respond quickly to emerging threats.

Real-Time Monitoring and Investigation Support

Under the new system, the command centre will issue real-time alerts and provide geo-specific threat mapping to all districts. The software will also assist investigating agencies by collecting original documents and digital evidence from the concerned social media platforms. These records will provide essential documentation required for registering FIRs and supporting legal proceedings.

Cabinet Decision Explained by Law Minister

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Law Minister HK Patil said the decision was taken to counter the growing misuse of social media for spreading hate speech and fake news. He noted that several criminal activities are now being organised and carried out through online platforms, making conventional monitoring methods inadequate.

Existing Measures Found Insufficient

The minister pointed out that the government had already set up a fact-check team in collaboration with the IT-BT Department, a separate cell in the Home Department, and an Information Disorder Tracking Unit within the CID. However, due to the vast volume, speed, and complexity of digital content, these mechanisms have not been sufficient to effectively curb misinformation, prompting the need for an advanced AI-driven solution.

No Monitoring of Mainstream Media

Clarifying concerns over press freedom, HK Patil said the AI software would not monitor the social media accounts or websites of mainstream media organisations. He added that platforms officially registered with the Information Department or recognised as mainstream media would be exempt from monitoring under this system.

Project Cost and Duration

The AI-powered software will cost ₹50 crore for a three-year period. Additional expenses, including staffing, operational costs, and taxes amounting to ₹14 crore, bring the total project cost to ₹67.26 crore. Officials said the system is necessary to adapt to evolving user behaviour, emerging digital platforms, and changing threat patterns.