Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka : Home Minister Parameshwar reacts to Siddaramaiah's 5 year CM comment

    In response to Siddaramaiah's statement about continuing as Chief Minister for 5 years, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar mentioned that the decision was taken when the government was formed in Delhi, which is known only to the CM and Deputy Chief Minister. He refrained from making any comments on the matter, suggesting that only the general secretaries or those closely involved may have more insights.

    Karnataka : Home Minister Parameshwar reacts to Siddaramaiah's 5 year CM comment
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Parameshwar expressed a reluctance to engage in discussions leading to factionalism within politics and avoided commenting on other statements, including Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussain's suggestion regarding the CM role.
    Karnataka: MLA KM Uday emphasises his support towards DK Shivakumar in case of CM change becomes necessary

    Dr. G. Parameshwar also discussed the plan to construct residential quarters for the police. Under the 'Police Gruha' scheme, 40% of the state's police have already received residential houses, and the Home Minister expressed the aim to increase this to at least 70% over the next five years. He mentioned that these new quarters are 2-bedroom apartment-type houses and emphasized the government's commitment to providing housing for 70% of the police force.

    Furthermore, Parameshwar highlighted the ongoing modernization of police stations in the state, particularly those that are over 50 years old. The goal is to ensure that the police can work in more suitable, updated facilities. 

    Additionally, he touched upon the severe drought conditions in the state, with over 200 taluks affected and a request for central government assistance to address the estimated loss of around 37 thousand crore rupees. The extent of compensation to be provided remains uncertain.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

    Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

    Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch vkp

    Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch

    15 LPA isn't enough? Bengaluru man's quest for bigger earnings vkp

    15 LPA isn't enough? Bengaluru man's quest for bigger earnings

    Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar faction: Intensifying political turbulence in Karnataka

    Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar faction: Intensifying political turbulence in Karnataka

    Karnataka: MLA KM Uday emphasises his support towards DK Shivakumar in case of CM change becomes necessary vkp

    Karnataka: MLA KM Uday emphasises his support towards DK Shivakumar in case of CM change becomes necessary

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand set their sights on semi-final spot, run fest expected avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand set their sights on semi-final spot, run fest expected

    Thalaivar 171: Raghava Lawrence to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's next? Read details RBA

    Thalaivar 171: Raghava Lawrence to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's next? Read details

    Leo actress Trisha Krishnan stuns in red saree at film's success meet SHG

    Leo actress Trisha Krishnan stuns in red saree at film's success meet

    Fact-Check: PM Modi has NOT asked to boycott foreign goods during Diwali anr

    Fact-Check: PM Modi has NOT asked to boycott foreign goods during Diwali

    Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

    Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon