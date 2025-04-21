Retired Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was fatally stabbed by his wife, Pallavi, who has been battling schizophrenia for 12 years. She allegedly attacked him after repeated delusions and suspicions. Police are investigating the case.

Bengaluru: Retired Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Om Prakash was tragically stabbed to death by his wife, Pallavi, who has reportedly been suffering from schizophrenia for the past 12 years. Despite ongoing treatment, Pallavi allegedly attacked and stabbed her husband 10 times, leading to his death.

According to sources, Pallavi often became anxious and agitated over various issues, frequently engaging in heated arguments. Schizophrenia, a serious mental health condition, can lead to delusions and unfounded suspicions. Pallavi had reportedly lived with persistent fears and suspicions, convinced that her husband posed a threat to her life.

Family members stated that Pallavi had previously told relatives that Om Prakash was threatening her with a gun. She even sent similar messages in a family WhatsApp group. However, her family and others dismissed her concerns due to her mental health history. In a shocking escalation, Pallavi used her husband's mobile phone to send messages to a group of IPS officers, alleging that her life was in danger. Aware of her condition and treatment, the recipients did not act on the claims.

Just days before the murder, Pallavi shared more grievances in a WhatsApp group, accusing Om Prakash of harassment and alleging conflict over property matters. She wrote that people like him “should not live” and even suggested that police file a suo motu case against him. The police are investigating whether this could be the motive behind Om Prakash's murder. They are also gathering information about the reasons for the conflicts between Om Prakash and his wife.

Om Prakash, a highly respected officer who had solved numerous high-profile murder cases during his tenure, could never have imagined becoming a victim of such a violent crime himself. A preliminary examination of his body revealed 8 to 10 stab wounds.

He sustained multiple injuries to the chest, abdomen, and hands, with the abdomen suffering 4–5 deep wounds. The injuries caused severe blood loss, with blood reportedly covering the floor of the hall on the lower level of the house. It is believed that Om Prakash struggled for 15–20 minutes before succumbing to his injuries. In a heartbreaking detail, police reported that Pallavi did not take him to the hospital. Instead, she covered his face with a cloth, unable to bear the sight.

At the time of the incident, only three people were present in the house: Om Prakash, his wife Pallavi, and their daughter, Kruti. Both Pallavi and Kruti have been taken into custody for questioning. The cause of death, the sequence of events, and the identity of the primary perpetrator will be determined through the post-mortem report. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the exact motive and circumstances surrounding this shocking crime.