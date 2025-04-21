Pallavi, wife of retired Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, confessed to his murder, citing self-defence. She detailed the use of chilli powder, cooking oil, and a knife. Police are probing daughter Kruti's role as the investigation unfolds.

Bengaluru: The sensational murder of retired Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash has taken a dramatic turn, with his wife, Pallavi, confessing to the crime during police interrogation. She revealed disturbing details, including the use of chilli powder, cooking oil, rope, and a kitchen knife, which she claimed were used in an act of self-defence.

Pallavi went on to confess that they tied Om Prakash’s hands and feet, after which she fatally stabbed him with a kitchen knife. He succumbed to excessive bleeding. The incident was reported to local police later that evening, leading to Pallavi's immediate arrest. The role of their daughter, Kruti, remains under investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sa. Ra. Fatima is currently interrogating both Pallavi and Kruti as part of the ongoing probe.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday and is expected to offer further insights. Police recovered a knife from the crime scene, believed to be the murder weapon, along with a bottle of cooking oil. Notably, a second knife was also discovered, raising additional questions regarding Kruti’s possible involvement.

Investigators are now examining fingerprints on both knives and the oil bottle to establish the sequence of events and identify all individuals involved.