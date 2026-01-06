A hoax bomb threat email was sent to the Sedam Tahsildar’s office in Kalaburagi. Staff and visitors were evacuated, and police conducted a thorough search. No explosives were found. Authorities have launched an investigation and tightened security.

The rising number of bomb threats targeting government offices across Karnataka has become a matter of serious concern for authorities and the public alike. In the latest incident, an anonymous person reportedly sent a bomb threat via email to the Tahsildar’s office in Sedam town, Kalaburagi district. Although the email was received on December 22, the Tahsildar noticed it only on January 6 and immediately alerted the police, prompting a swift security response.

Staff Evacuated: Intense Search Conducted

Following the threat, a tense atmosphere gripped the Tahsildar’s office. As a precautionary measure, all staff members and public visitors present were promptly evacuated. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), accompanied by a dog squad and local police personnel, conducted a thorough search of the office premises. File racks, cupboards, and every corner of the building were carefully inspected to ensure there were no explosive materials.

Officials Breathe a Sigh of Relief: Threat Declared Hoax

After an intensive search lasting over an hour, authorities confirmed that no explosives were found. This brought a sense of relief to the staff and officials. The incident highlights concerns over individuals who repeatedly send such threatening emails, causing unnecessary panic and disruption in government offices.

Case Registered at Sedam Police Station

The Sedam Tahsildar has formally lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. A case has been registered at the Sedam Police Station, and cybercrime officials have been brought in to trace the origin of the email. The investigation is ongoing and aims to identify the miscreants behind this ‘email bomb’ network operating across the state.