Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka High Court quashes alleged money laundering case against Mohammed Nalapad

    The Karnataka High Court has quashed the case against Mohammed Harris Nalapad, State Youth Congress President, relating to alleged money laundering. Nalapad staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate's actions on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The court ruled in favour of Nalapad, citing lawful dissent in the protest.

    Karnataka High Court quashes alleged money laundering case against Mohammed Nalapad vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has quashed the case against Mohammed Harris Nalapad, the State Youth Congress President, relating to alleged money laundering. This decision comes after Nalapad staged a protest in Bengaluru against the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had interrogated former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi regarding purported illegal money transfers linked to the National Herald newspaper.

    Justice Krishna S Dixit granted the petition filed by Mohammad Nalapad, seeking to annul the private complaint lodged by the Shivajinagar Police Station and the 42nd Magistrate Court. The bench led by Justice Krishna Dixit issued this order, providing relief to Nalapad.

    Congress MLA NA Harris insults Dr Rajkumar, irks fans of Sandalwood thespian

    Earlier, another bench of the High Court had ordered the quashing of the complaint against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with the Magistrate's Court's involvement in the matter. Following this precedent, the case against Nalapad was also dismissed.

    Case Background:

    The controversy arose from a rally organized by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Raj Bhavan on June 16, 2022, accusing the alleged harassment by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Nalapad, along with other KPCC leaders and approximately 800 supporters, participated in the protest.

    Subsequently, Sub-Inspector R. Sharath Babu of the Shivajinagar police station filed a private complaint in the Magistrate's Court, accusing Nalapad of disturbing public peace by organizing the protest without prior permission. The complaint led to an FIR being filed against Nalapad, and the Special Court of People's Representatives took cognizance of the matter.

    Despite suspension, Nalapad Harris allowed to contest Youth Congress election; disqualified after taking lead

    In his petition before the High Court, Nalapad contended that the complaint and subsequent legal proceedings against him were driven by malice and animosity. He argued that his participation in the protest was a lawful expression of dissent and should not have resulted in legal action.

    The High Court, considering the arguments presented, ruled in favour of Nalapad, thereby quashing the complaint and the involvement of the Magistrate's Court in the case. 

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMRCL to plant 15,000 trees across Bengaluru to offset metro construction impact in city vkp

    BMRCL to plant 15,000 trees across Bengaluru to offset metro construction impact in city

    Karnataka court summons Rahul Gandhi, CM, Deputy CM over derogatory election ad against BJP vkp

    Karnataka court summons Rahul Gandhi, CM, Deputy CM over derogatory election ad against BJP

    AI on Bengaluru Metro's yellow line: Is BMRCL shifting from loco pilots? vkp

    AI on Bengaluru Metro's yellow line: Is BMRCL shifting from loco pilots?

    Good news for Commuters of Bengaluru Metro: Additional train service for rush during peak hours vkp

    Good news for Commuters of Bengaluru Metro: Additional train service for rush during peak hours

    Puttenahalli Women's Society registers complaint against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for derogatory remarks vkp

    Puttenahalli Women's Society registers complaint against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for derogatory remarks

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress faces setback as Religious endowment amendment bill gets rejected in Legislative Council vkp

    Karnataka Congress faces setback as Religious endowment amendment bill gets rejected in Legislative Council

    BMRCL to plant 15,000 trees across Bengaluru to offset metro construction impact in city vkp

    BMRCL to plant 15,000 trees across Bengaluru to offset metro construction impact in city

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat anr

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat

    Sridevi death anniversary: 7 popular movies of all time to watch NOW RBA EAI

    Sridevi death anniversary: 7 popular movies of all time to watch NOW

    Kerala news live 24 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 14-year-old girl goes missing in Pathanamthitta; search on

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon