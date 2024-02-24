Karnataka High Court quashes alleged money laundering case against Mohammed Nalapad

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the case against Mohammed Harris Nalapad, State Youth Congress President, relating to alleged money laundering. Nalapad staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate's actions on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The court ruled in favour of Nalapad, citing lawful dissent in the protest.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the case against Mohammed Harris Nalapad, the State Youth Congress President, relating to alleged money laundering. This decision comes after Nalapad staged a protest in Bengaluru against the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had interrogated former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi regarding purported illegal money transfers linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Justice Krishna S Dixit granted the petition filed by Mohammad Nalapad, seeking to annul the private complaint lodged by the Shivajinagar Police Station and the 42nd Magistrate Court. The bench led by Justice Krishna Dixit issued this order, providing relief to Nalapad.



Earlier, another bench of the High Court had ordered the quashing of the complaint against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with the Magistrate's Court's involvement in the matter. Following this precedent, the case against Nalapad was also dismissed.

Case Background:

The controversy arose from a rally organized by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Raj Bhavan on June 16, 2022, accusing the alleged harassment by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Nalapad, along with other KPCC leaders and approximately 800 supporters, participated in the protest.

Subsequently, Sub-Inspector R. Sharath Babu of the Shivajinagar police station filed a private complaint in the Magistrate's Court, accusing Nalapad of disturbing public peace by organizing the protest without prior permission. The complaint led to an FIR being filed against Nalapad, and the Special Court of People's Representatives took cognizance of the matter.



In his petition before the High Court, Nalapad contended that the complaint and subsequent legal proceedings against him were driven by malice and animosity. He argued that his participation in the protest was a lawful expression of dissent and should not have resulted in legal action.

The High Court, considering the arguments presented, ruled in favour of Nalapad, thereby quashing the complaint and the involvement of the Magistrate's Court in the case.