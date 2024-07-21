Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Heavy vehicles restricted on Belagavi-Chorla ghat route amid hefty rainfall

    Heavy vehicle movement on the Belagavi-Chorla Ghat route has been restricted due to an old bridge's deteriorating condition near Kusamali village. This has caused significant traffic congestion in Jamboti village, with over 30 stranded heavy vehicles. Authorities have redirected Chorla-bound heavy vehicles to the Khanapur route from Piranwadi Cross to alleviate the situation.

    An order has been issued to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles on the Belagavi-Chorla Ghat route due to concerns about an old bridge near Kusamali village in Jamboti. This decision has led to a large number of vehicles lining up at Jamboti, causing significant inconvenience for motorists.

    Traffic snarls in Jamboti village

    More than 30 heavy vehicles are currently stranded in Jamboti village, creating chaos and frustration among drivers. The situation has left motorists unable to move forward or turn back, causing unnecessary difficulties.

    Bridge restrictions

    Authorities have restricted heavy vehicle movement on the bridge near Kusamali village due to its deteriorating condition. As a precaution, all heavy vehicles heading towards Goa via the Jamboti-Chorla route from Belagavi city have been banned. 

    Chorla-bound heavy vehicles have been directed to take the Khanapur route from Piranwadi Cross. This alternative route aims to alleviate the congestion and ensure the safety of the bridge and its users.

    The restrictions and the resulting traffic jams highlight the need for infrastructure upgrades and careful planning to prevent such disruptions in the future. As the region continues to experience heavy rainfall, the safety of motorists and the integrity of the bridge remain top priorities for local authorities.

