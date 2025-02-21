Karnataka health officials crack down 24 eateries using alleged 'plastic sheets' for idli preparation

Karnataka health officials are cracking down on eateries using plastic sheets for idli preparation. Inspections found 24 violations, citing health risks from plastic chemicals. While some small outlets may still use plastic, most hotels have shifted to safer alternatives like banana leaves, cloth, or non-stick moulds.

Karnataka health officials crack down 24 eateries using alleged 'plastic sheets' for idli preparation vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Health and safety officials in Karnataka have launched a crackdown on food outlets allegedly using plastic sheets in idli preparation. The inspections come after public complaints, prompting the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Administration to order a state-wide probe into hotels, restaurants, and street vendors.  

So far, 254 eateries across the state have been inspected, and 24 have been issued notices for violating food safety norms. Officials warn that cooking idlis with plastic sheets, especially under high temperatures, poses serious health risks. When exposed to heat, plastic can release harmful chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which are linked to hormone disruption, reproductive issues, and increased cancer risks.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

Many hoteliers in Bengaluru, however, claim that plastic sheets are no longer widely used. They say most establishments have switched to safer alternatives such as banana leaves, cotton cloth, or non-stick moulds.  

Karthik B Shetty, founder of Idly Guru, explained that in the past, some eateries used laminated paper sheets to reduce cleaning efforts and cut costs. But today, large-scale idli production primarily relies on non-stick moulds.  

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice

Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA) president Subramanya Holla S acknowledged that while some small eateries may still use plastic, about 90% of city hotels have abandoned the practice. "Many have returned to the traditional method of using cloth. Plastic was once considered convenient due to labour shortages, but we have reminded our members to comply with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) regulations," he said.  

Several hoteliers echoed similar views. Krishna Raj, proprietor of Hotel Nisarga Grand, stated, "Plastic was used in the past, but we now prefer banana leaves for tatte idlis and cotton cloth for smaller idlis." Vasant Kumar of Chalukya Samrat added, "We use steel moulds covered with white cloth, which is washed, dry-cleaned, and reused daily."  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaitances arrested vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice vkp

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice

Karnataka boils at 38 degrees in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20 year temperature record before summer vkp

Karnataka boils at 38°C in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20-year temperature record before summer

Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent shk

Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent

Give the Al-Ameen Salute: Jammu Kashmir medical student accuses seniors of ragging at Karnataka college; 5 arrested anr

Give the Al-Ameen Salute: J-K medical student accuses seniors of ragging at Karnataka college; 5 arrested

Recent Stories

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success MEG

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned dmn

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Recent Videos

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

Video Icon
India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon