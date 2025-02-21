Karnataka health officials crack down 24 eateries using alleged 'plastic sheets' for idli preparation

Karnataka health officials are cracking down on eateries using plastic sheets for idli preparation. Inspections found 24 violations, citing health risks from plastic chemicals. While some small outlets may still use plastic, most hotels have shifted to safer alternatives like banana leaves, cloth, or non-stick moulds.

Health and safety officials in Karnataka have launched a crackdown on food outlets allegedly using plastic sheets in idli preparation. The inspections come after public complaints, prompting the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Administration to order a state-wide probe into hotels, restaurants, and street vendors.

So far, 254 eateries across the state have been inspected, and 24 have been issued notices for violating food safety norms. Officials warn that cooking idlis with plastic sheets, especially under high temperatures, poses serious health risks. When exposed to heat, plastic can release harmful chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which are linked to hormone disruption, reproductive issues, and increased cancer risks.



Many hoteliers in Bengaluru, however, claim that plastic sheets are no longer widely used. They say most establishments have switched to safer alternatives such as banana leaves, cotton cloth, or non-stick moulds.

Karthik B Shetty, founder of Idly Guru, explained that in the past, some eateries used laminated paper sheets to reduce cleaning efforts and cut costs. But today, large-scale idli production primarily relies on non-stick moulds.



Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA) president Subramanya Holla S acknowledged that while some small eateries may still use plastic, about 90% of city hotels have abandoned the practice. "Many have returned to the traditional method of using cloth. Plastic was once considered convenient due to labour shortages, but we have reminded our members to comply with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) regulations," he said.

Several hoteliers echoed similar views. Krishna Raj, proprietor of Hotel Nisarga Grand, stated, "Plastic was used in the past, but we now prefer banana leaves for tatte idlis and cotton cloth for smaller idlis." Vasant Kumar of Chalukya Samrat added, "We use steel moulds covered with white cloth, which is washed, dry-cleaned, and reused daily."

