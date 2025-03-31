Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna Saree Designs for Modern Young Women

The magic of pink saree

Rashmika, famous for Sikandar, looks like an angel in a pink saree. She has worn a bralette blouse with a plain saree. The look is completed with a necklace and earrings.

Shining face in yellow saree

Salman Khan's heroine is giving a stunning look in a yellow saree. You can immerse yourself in the devotion of Mata Rani by wearing this type of saree during Navratri. 

The magic of olive green saree

Rashmika is giving a classic look in an olive green saree adorned with golden zari. She has styled the saree with a black blouse. 

Royal style of royal blue saree

Rashmika's royal blue saree will suit every type of girl. If you are going on a date with your beloved, then you can buy this type of satin saree. 

Steal the show in a heavy work green saree

Heavy work green color saree also works to add charm to your beauty on every occasion. You can take this pattern of saree in your wardrobe and get ready in the festive season.

Spread boldness in red satin saree

Golden lace detailing has been done on the red color saree. Style the saree with a bralette blouse. You will get this type of saree within 2 thousand.

The charm of neon green saree

If you like bright colors, then you can choose a neon green color saree for yourself. Silver lace has been applied on the border of the plain saree.

