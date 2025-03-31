Chaitra Navratri: Samak Rice Kheer Recipe for Maa Shailputri Bhog

Lifestyle
Soak Samak rice in water for 20-30 minutes and then drain.
Boil milk in a pan and let it simmer on low heat. You can also add some homemade condensed milk to enhance the taste.
Add the soaked Samak rice to the milk and cook on low heat until the rice becomes soft.
Add sugar or jaggery and mix well so that it dissolves in the milk. You can also add saffron or desiccated coconut to make the kheer more delicious.
Garnish the kheer with nuts lightly fried in ghee and offer it to Maa Shailputri. Add chopped almonds, cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder and cook for 2-3 minutes.
