Chaitra Navratri: Samak Rice Kheer Recipe for Maa Shailputri Bhog

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Samak rice (soaked)
  • 4 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup sugar or jaggery
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • 8-10 almonds and cashews (finely chopped)
  • 8-10 raisins
  • 1 tablespoon ghee

Soak Samak Rice

Soak Samak rice in water for 20-30 minutes and then drain.

Boil Milk

Boil milk in a pan and let it simmer on low heat. You can also add some homemade condensed milk to enhance the taste.

Cook Rice

Add the soaked Samak rice to the milk and cook on low heat until the rice becomes soft.

Add Sweetener

Add sugar or jaggery and mix well so that it dissolves in the milk. You can also add saffron or desiccated coconut to make the kheer more delicious.

Add Dry Fruits and Cardamom

Garnish the kheer with nuts lightly fried in ghee and offer it to Maa Shailputri. Add chopped almonds, cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder and cook for 2-3 minutes.

