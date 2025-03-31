Lifestyle

Baby Girl Born in Navratri? Unique Names Inspired by Goddess Durga

Shambhavi

The name Shambhavi means wife of Shiva, Shambhavi is the name of Maa Gauri.

Nitya

Nitya means always and eternal. The name Nitya sounds lovely.

Aparajita

Aparajita is the name of Maa Durga. The meaning of this name is one who cannot be defeated.

Aishani

If you are looking for a name starting with the letter A for your daughter, you can consider the name Aishani. The meaning of the name Aishani is power.

Sadhika

The name Sadhika means one who achieves accomplishment. If you are looking for a unique name, you can name it Sadhika.

Anika

Anika is the name of Maa Durga. The meaning of this name of Maa Durga is talented and beautiful woman.

Durga

You can also name your daughter Durga. Even though the name Durga is old, it still sounds very good today.

Monalisa Inspired Latest Blouse Designs for Heavy Bust Women

Chaitra Navratri: Samak Rice Kheer Recipe for Maa Shailputri Bhog

Rashmika Mandanna Saree Designs for Modern Young Women

Navratri 2025: Durga Digital Print Saree Designs for Festive Look