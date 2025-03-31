Baby Girl Born in Navratri? Unique Names Inspired by Goddess Durga

Lifestyle
The name Shambhavi means wife of Shiva, Shambhavi is the name of Maa Gauri.
Nitya means always and eternal. The name Nitya sounds lovely.
Aparajita is the name of Maa Durga. The meaning of this name is one who cannot be defeated.
If you are looking for a name starting with the letter A for your daughter, you can consider the name Aishani. The meaning of the name Aishani is power.
The name Sadhika means one who achieves accomplishment. If you are looking for a unique name, you can name it Sadhika.
Anika is the name of Maa Durga. The meaning of this name of Maa Durga is talented and beautiful woman.
You can also name your daughter Durga. Even though the name Durga is old, it still sounds very good today.
