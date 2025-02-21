Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice

Bengaluru police arrested 18-year-old M Mohammed Hassan for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a madrasa over a minor issue. CCTV footage confirmed the attack. He was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act and BNS 115 and remanded to judicial custody after court proceedings.

The city police have arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly beating up an 11-year-old girl over a minor issue at a madrasa in Thanisandra. The accused, M Mohammed Hassan, is the son of the madrasa in-charge, where nearly 200 children study.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, who said her daughter, a student at the madrasa, was assaulted on February 16. The girl, whose parents live in Yeshwanthpur and are self-employed, joined the madrasa in July 2024.



Karnataka boils at 38°C in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20-year temperature record before summer

According to the mother’s statement, she received a call on February 18 from a madrasa staff member, informing her that Hassan had badly beaten and kicked her daughter. She immediately rushed to the madrasa but found that Hassan was not there.

Recounting the incident, the girl told her mother that some children had accidentally spilt rice on the floor while playing. Hassan, in anger, asked them to clean it up. When he noticed that the girl was not participating, he questioned her. She responded that she had not spilt the rice. Enraged, Hassan allegedly beat and kicked her.

The accused’s mother initially denied any wrongdoing by her son. However, she played the CCTV footage, which reportedly captured Hassan assaulting the girl. Upon seeing the footage, the girl’s father immediately informed the Kothanur police.



Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent

Following the complaint, police booked Hassan under the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 115 for voluntarily causing hurt.

An investigating officer stated that Hassan was taken into custody for a day, during which the police conducted spot verification. He was then produced before the court on February 19, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Latest Videos