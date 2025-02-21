Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

A woman was gang-raped by three acquaintances on a hotel terrace in Bengaluru’s Koramangala around 1:30 AM on Monday. She reported the crime at 5 AM, leading to their swift arrest. Police are investigating, raising concerns over women’s safety in the city.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaitances arrested vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 2:55 PM IST

A horrific crime unfolded in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, where a woman was gang-raped by three men on the terrace of a private hotel. The incident took place around 1:30 AM on Monday near Jyothi Niwas Junction.  

According to police reports, the accused were known to the survivor. After the assault, the woman approached the police at around 5 AM, following which a case was registered at the Koramangala police station. Acting swiftly, the police arrested all three accused, who were allegedly her acquaintances.

Authorities are investigating the case further, gathering evidence and statements to ensure strict action against the culprits. The incident has raised concerns over women’s safety in the city, especially during late hours.  

More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice vkp

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice

Karnataka boils at 38 degrees in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20 year temperature record before summer vkp

Karnataka boils at 38°C in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20-year temperature record before summer

Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent shk

Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent

Give the Al-Ameen Salute: Jammu Kashmir medical student accuses seniors of ragging at Karnataka college; 5 arrested anr

Give the Al-Ameen Salute: J-K medical student accuses seniors of ragging at Karnataka college; 5 arrested

Bengaluru traffic alert: Metro construction to slow down ORR movement for 45 days ddr

Bengaluru traffic alert: Metro construction to slow down ORR movement for 45 days

Recent Stories

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice? iwh

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice?

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Video Icon
Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Video Icon