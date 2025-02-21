Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

A woman was gang-raped by three acquaintances on a hotel terrace in Bengaluru’s Koramangala around 1:30 AM on Monday. She reported the crime at 5 AM, leading to their swift arrest. Police are investigating, raising concerns over women’s safety in the city.

A horrific crime unfolded in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, where a woman was gang-raped by three men on the terrace of a private hotel. The incident took place around 1:30 AM on Monday near Jyothi Niwas Junction.

According to police reports, the accused were known to the survivor. After the assault, the woman approached the police at around 5 AM, following which a case was registered at the Koramangala police station. Acting swiftly, the police arrested all three accused, who were allegedly her acquaintances.

Authorities are investigating the case further, gathering evidence and statements to ensure strict action against the culprits. The incident has raised concerns over women’s safety in the city, especially during late hours.

More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Latest Videos