Monalisa Inspired Latest Blouse Designs for Heavy Bust Women

Lifestyle
Your breasts will get full support by wearing a silver-colored sweetheart neckline blouse. Get it made in full sleeves and style it with a saree with an open pallu.
If you also want to wear a different blouse with a transparent saree, you can take ideas from this design of the Bhojpuri actress.
Monalisa is flaunting her heavy breasts in this amazing bralette blouse. You can also get a beautiful look by wearing this type of halter neck plain blouse design.
Monalisa is creating a very bold look in this blouse with a deep-cut neckline. This type of cold shoulder sequin blouse will add life to every saree of yours.
Monalisa has worn a zari work deep V-neck embroidered blouse with a saree. Due to the slightly deep neckline, she is creating a slightly bold look with a traditional touch.
Women with heavy breasts can also wear this type of shimmery bralette blouse. By getting noodle straps in this blouse, you can also choose a backless option from the back.
Most women prefer to wear a blouse with a round neckline. You can also get a round neck Banarasi blouse like Monalisa with a lace border.
