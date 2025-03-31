Lifestyle

Monalisa Inspired Latest Blouse Designs for Heavy Bust Women

Sweetheart Silver Blouse Design

Your breasts will get full support by wearing a silver-colored sweetheart neckline blouse. Get it made in full sleeves and style it with a saree with an open pallu.

Off Shoulder Frill Sleeve Blouse

If you also want to wear a different blouse with a transparent saree, you can take ideas from this design of the Bhojpuri actress. 

Halter Neck Plain Blouse Design

Monalisa is flaunting her heavy breasts in this amazing bralette blouse. You can also get a beautiful look by wearing this type of halter neck plain blouse design.

Cold Shoulder Sequin Blouse

Monalisa is creating a very bold look in this blouse with a deep-cut neckline. This type of cold shoulder sequin blouse will add life to every saree of yours.

Deep V-Neck Embroidered Blouse

Monalisa has worn a zari work deep V-neck embroidered blouse with a saree. Due to the slightly deep neckline, she is creating a slightly bold look with a traditional touch.

Shimmery Bralette Blouse

Women with heavy breasts can also wear this type of shimmery bralette blouse. By getting noodle straps in this blouse, you can also choose a backless option from the back. 

Round Neck Banarasi Blouse

Most women prefer to wear a blouse with a round neckline. You can also get a round neck Banarasi blouse like Monalisa with a lace border.

