    Karnataka HC refuses to quash FIR against Rahul Gandhi, 2 Congress leaders for KGF music copyright

    The Karnataka High Court has rejected the plea to dismiss the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate for the alleged unauthorized use of music from the Kannada film "KGF Chapter 2" during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    A single-judge panel led by Justice M Nagaprasanna stated that the petitioner had tampered with the source code without permission, which clearly violated the copyright of the music company. Hence, the court declined to dismiss the FIR.

    The Bengaluru Police had registered the case against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders based on a complaint filed by the MRT music label. The complaint accused the party of using songs from the movie without permission and posting two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November 2022, which violated the Copyright Act.
    Why are Hindus tested every time, says Allahabad HC during hearing of plea for ban on Adipurush film
     

    The FIR was lodged at the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya of the Congress.

    The MRT Music Company, while filing the complaint on November 4, 2022, stated that the Congress party had infringed upon their intellectual property and copyright rights to further their political agenda and propaganda. The company is seeking appropriate legal action in this matter.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
