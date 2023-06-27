Why are Hindus tested every time, says Allahabad HC during hearing of plea for ban on Adipurush film

The Lucknow bench, which was hearing petitions seeking a ban on Adipurush, also issued a notice to the movie's Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir after allowing an application for his impleadment.

The Allahabad High Court voiced concern on Tuesday on the portrayal of important characters from the epic Ramayana in the contentious film "Adipurush," questioning why "Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time." Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the Hindi dialogue for the movie, received a notice from the Lucknow bench, which was considering petitions calling for the prohibition of the movie, after granting a request for his impleadment.

The argument that a disclaimer at the beginning of the movie makes it obvious that it is not the Ramayana was rejected by the bench.

"When the filmmaker has shown Lord Rama, Devi Sita, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravan, Lanka, etc., how will the disclaimer convince the people at large that the story is not from Ramayana," the vacation bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh said.

Also read: Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film ticket prices slashed to Rs 150; read details

It requested information from Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey regarding whether the federal government intended to revisit the Censor Board's (Central Board of Film Certification) approval of the film's showing licence.

"Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time? When Hindus are civilised, is it correct to suppress them," the bench said.

It made the oral observations after a petitioner's lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri said that the movie may"not only affect adversely the sentiments of the people at large, who worship Lord Rama, Devi Sita, Lord Hanuman, etc., but the manner in which the character of Ramayana has been depicted would create serious disharmony in society also".

The bench went on to say that it is fortunate that the case involves a religion whose adherents have never disrupted public order.

"We should be thankful to them. Some followers went to close the cinema halls but they got only the halls shut down, while they could have done many other things," it said.

The petitioners further claimed that neither Valmiki's Ramayana nor Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas had any accounts of the Ramayana in the way depicted in the movie.

The next hearing has been set for Wednesday by the court.

Ramayana retelling Adipurush has drawn criticism from various areas for its speech, informal language, and portrayal of several characters.

Two PILs submitted by Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan were being heard by the high court.

Also read: Adipurush: Makers remove Hanuman’s controversial dialogue ‘Kapda tere baap ka’ from Prabhas-Kriti film

"The reasons shown in the application appear to be appropriate, therefore, the impleadment application is allowed. Let Sri Manoj Muntashir @ Manoj Shukla be impleaded as the opposite party no. 15.... Let notices be issued... Steps to be taken within seven days," the bench said in the order.

"Having regard to the fact that Sri S.B. Pandey has not received complete instructions from the Union of India, more particularly, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, opposite party no. 1 and Board of Film Certification, opposite party no. 3, he is granted 24 hours' time to seek complete instructions," the order said.

It said hat Pandey will also apprise the court as to whether the ministry is "considering to take appropriate steps in the interest of public at large by invoking its revisional power under Section 6 of the Act, 1952," the order added.