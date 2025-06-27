Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to former MP Anantkumar Hegde in the Dabbaspete highway assault case. The court directed no coercive action but asked him to cooperate in the FIR investigation over the alleged attack.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed investigating officers not to take any coercive action against former MP Anantkumar Hegde in connection with a recent altercation that occurred on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway near Hale Nijagal, Dabbaspete.

Justice SR Krishnakumar, hearing the petition filed by Anantkumar Hegde, his security personnel Sridhar, and car driver Mahesh, granted interim relief and instructed that no coercive steps be taken. However, the court directed Hegde to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Petition seeks quashing of FIR

Hegde and his associates approached the High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them at the Dabbaspete police station. The petition claimed the charges were baseless and requested relief from legal proceedings.

Complainant alleges physical assault and threats

The case stems from a complaint filed by Saif Khan of Halenahalli on June 23. According to the FIR, Khan and his family were travelling from Tumkur on National Highway-48 when a fast-approaching car signalled them to stop near Hale Nijagal.

Khan alleged that once they stopped, a man exited the vehicle and punched them in the face. Another individual allegedly dragged them out of the car and assaulted them, causing one of the victims to lose three teeth.

Allegations against Hegde and his team

The complaint also stated that Anantkumar Hegde, who was inside the vehicle, assaulted the complainant's mother. Additionally, Hegde’s security personnel allegedly threatened them with a pistol.

Following the complaint, the Dabbaspete police registered an FIR against Hegde, his security guard Sridhar, and his driver Mahesh.