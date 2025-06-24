Former Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde was booked in a Bengaluru road rage case; the gunman allegedly threatened the family with a weapon. An FIR was registered under assault and intimidation charges after an altercation near Nelamangala on NH.

Bengaluru: Former Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde and his aides have been booked for allegedly attacking a family during a road rage incident on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway near Nelamangala on Monday evening.

The Dobbespet police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Hegde, his driver Mahesh, and gunman Sridhar, among others, after a complaint by Saif Khan, a resident of Vasantapura. The former MP's son was also present during the incident but was not named in the FIR.

Victim alleges assault and intimidation by Hegde’s aides

According to the FIR, Saif Khan was travelling in a Toyota Innova with women passengers when the altercation occurred. The trouble began when he attempted to overtake Hegde’s Mahindra XUV-700 near Hale Nijagal.

Khan stated that both vehicles were heading towards Bengaluru, and the overtaking led to panic among the passengers in his car. In response, Hegde’s SUV overtook and blocked Khan’s vehicle, prompting one of the women in the Innova to record the encounter on her phone.

Men dragged out and assaulted, women allegedly manhandled

In the video footage provided by the complainant, men from Hegde’s SUV were seen dragging male passengers out of the Innova and physically assaulting them. The attackers allegedly manhandled the women when they tried to intervene, with slaps and punches reported.

As the situation escalated, two women ran out of the vehicle crying for help, which drew the attention of passersby and commuters, leading to a crowd gathering at the spot.

Soon, a crowd began to gather at the scene. Realising the situation was escalating, Hegde’s driver, Mahesh, attempted to flee in the SUV. Gunman Sridhar and the former MP’s son quickly got into the vehicle. However, two women from the victim’s car stood in front of the SUV, blocking its path and preventing it from leaving.

Gunman allegedly threatened family with licensed weapon

The complainants also accused gunman Sridhar of brandishing his licensed firearm and threatening the family.

In his statement, Sridhar told the police that he pulled out the gun as a "precautionary measure" to protect the former MP, citing ongoing threats to Hegde’s life.

Police intervene; FIR registered with bailable charges

Police patrol teams quickly arrived on the scene and escorted both parties to the Dobbespet police station. Saif Khan claimed that the attackers broke two of his teeth and that he later visited a health centre for treatment before filing the complaint.

The FIR lists bailable sections of the IPC, including:

Section 117 – Voluntarily causing hurt

Section 126 – Wrongful restraint

Section 351 – Criminal intimidation

Section 74 – Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty

Investigation underway into Hegde’s role in road rage case

Police sources confirmed that interrogations were conducted at the police station. The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing video evidence submitted by the complainants.