The Karnataka High Court dismissed a PIL filed by seven Chikkajala residents demanding a metro station on the under-construction Bangalore Metro Blue Line. The court stated that decisions on station locations fall under government.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the construction of a metro station at Chikkajala on the under-construction Bengaluru Metro Blue Line. The court clarified that decisions regarding the location and number of metro stations fall solely under the jurisdiction of the state government and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). While the petitioners argued that the station was crucial for connecting KR Puram with Kempegowda International Airport, the bench reiterated that such planning decisions are not subject to judicial review.

Court’s Opinion

A bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi emphasized,

“It is the responsibility of the authorities to decide on the necessity and location of metro stations. Such planning decisions cannot be judicially reviewed under Article 226 of the Constitution.”

The court made it clear that the judiciary cannot interfere in operational and planning matters handled by the government and relevant authorities.

Residents’ Petition to Be Reviewed

Although the PIL was dismissed, the court directed BMRCL to review a written petition submitted by local residents in 2022 requesting a Chikkajala metro station and respond appropriately.

A similar order had been issued in July when a petition for a station at Bettahalasuru near Chikkajala was also dismissed.

Petitioners’ Argument

The PIL, filed by CR Naveen Kumar and six other Chikkajala residents, claimed that a metro station at Chikkajala had been part of the original Blue Line Phase 2B plan. The petitioners stated that the Blue Line is vital for connecting KR Puram in East Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport in North Bengaluru. They contended that the removal of the station was inconsistent and arbitrary, and sought a halt to the Blue Line construction until the station is reinstated.

Final Verdict

The divisional bench rejected the demand, reiterating that planning and policy decisions related to metro stations are the exclusive responsibility of the government and concerned authorities. Judicial intervention in such operational matters, the court noted, is not permissible.