Bengaluru Metro’s newly launched Yellow Line faces backlash as commuters complain of train shortages, long waits, and lack of basic amenities like seating, water, and restrooms, raising questions over BMRCL’s planning.

Bengaluru: Despite the Karnataka government’s massive investment in the metro project, touted as a permanent solution to the city’s traffic woes, the newly inaugurated Yellow Line has already sparked discontent among commuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-anticipated line on August 10, and since then lakhs of passengers have been using it daily. However, the absence of basic amenities, coupled with train shortages and delays, has left many frustrated. Instead of easing city travel, the project is now drawing criticism for its poor execution and lack of commuter-friendly facilities.

Train Shortage, Long Waits

One of the biggest concerns raised by commuters is the severe shortage of trains on the Yellow Line. At present, the gap between two trains can stretch to nearly 25 minutes, leaving passengers stranded on crowded platforms. For a metro line designed to ease congestion, such long waits are undermining its very purpose.

Lack Of Basic Amenities At Stations

The absence of fundamental passenger facilities at the 16 metro stations along the Yellow Line has intensified complaints. There are no chairs or benches for seating, causing difficulties for senior citizens, women, and families with children. Commuters also highlighted the lack of drinking water, restrooms, and shaded waiting areas, amenities considered essential in any modern public transport system.

Contractor Negligence And BMRCL Delays

Frustrated passengers are pointing fingers at both contractors and BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for the current state of affairs. Allegations of negligence, poor planning, and delays in completing station infrastructure have led to rising public anger. Many argue that crores of rupees spent on metro construction are of little value if passengers continue to struggle for basic needs.

Growing Public Frustration

The Yellow Line plays a crucial role in decongesting Bengaluru’s ever-choked roads. However, mounting complaints, lack of amenities, and infrequent train services have already dented the credibility of the project. The growing sentiment among citizens is that “the metro, meant to streamline transport, is instead creating new problems.”

Call For Immediate Action

To restore public trust and make the Yellow Line a true solution to Bengaluru’s transport issues, BMRCL must act quickly. Increasing the number of trains, ensuring seating facilities at stations, and completing basic amenities like restrooms and water points should be treated as urgent priorities. Only then can the metro fulfill its promise of providing safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for the city’s commuters.