In Madhya Pradesh, a teacher allegedly kicked a student out of class after her parent complained. The parent said the teacher was eating cucumbers in the staff room instead of teaching. After a video of the incident went viral, the education department has ordered a probe.

It's a common complaint that once people get a government job, they think they can just sit back and relax. Many seem to forget that they are public servants, and it's their duty to help people. We hear stories about lazy government employees all the time, and a new viral video shows that teachers are sometimes no different. But this time, the situation got a bit serious. A parent is claiming that their daughter was thrown out of class just for questioning a teacher's negligence.

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'They were having a party in the staff room, eating cucumbers'

This whole incident happened in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. Last Saturday, a video from a government school in Sheopur showed a teacher scolding a student and throwing her out of the classroom. Reports say this took place at a government primary school in Matasula village. The trouble started when a parent visited the school and saw children sitting idle in the classroom with no teacher around. The parent alleged that instead of teaching the kids, the teacher was having a 'party' in the staff room and eating cucumbers.

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'Action will be taken if the allegation is proven'

The parent claims that when they questioned this, the teacher got angry and said, "I will not teach them anymore. Don't ever bring them to this school again," before kicking the children out of the class. The video, which shows a teacher forcing two small children to leave the classroom, quickly went viral on social media. Following the outrage, the education department was forced to take notice and has ordered an official investigation. Authorities have assured that if the allegations are proven true, strong action will be taken against the teacher.

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