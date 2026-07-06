A six-member team led by Haveri's Shyamasundara Daivagya completed a 47-day motorcycle expedition across North India, covering the Panch Kedar pilgrimage, Umling La, Spiti Valley and several border regions through challenging terrain and high-altitude routes.

A motorcycle enthusiast from Haveri district has returned after completing an extraordinary 47-day expedition across North India, covering some of the country's most challenging terrain and highest mountain passes. Shyamasundara Daivagya, a resident of Ranibennur, along with five fellow riders, travelled thousands of kilometres on motorcycles through Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and several other states. The expedition combined adventure, spirituality and patriotism, taking the group from the revered Panch Kedar temples to Umling La, the world's highest motorable pass. The journey also included a demanding 188-km trek through the Garhwal Himalayas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team of Six Riders Undertook the Expedition

The expedition was undertaken by Shyamasundara Daivagya from Ranibennur, Bahubali Hukkeri and Shubham Badave from Chikkodi, and Somanath Sutar, Vivek Patil and Adarsh Patil from Kurundwad in Maharashtra.

The riders embarked on the journey to experience nature, navigate some of India's most challenging mountain roads and witness the dedication and sacrifices of the Indian Army personnel stationed along the country's border regions.

A Journey of Spirituality, Nature and Patriotism

Sharing his experience with the media, Shyamasundara said the expedition was far more than a motorcycle ride across different states.

"Our journey, which began on 11 May, was much more than a road trip. It was a spiritual quest to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, an opportunity to connect deeply with nature, and a patriotic experience that allowed us to witness the sacrifices made by our soldiers at the borders. The journey taught us invaluable lessons in courage, resilience and self-confidence. Expeditions like these help build character and strengthen one's self-belief," he said.

188-Km Trek and 400 Km of Mountain Riding

The Panch Kedar pilgrimage in the Garhwal Himalayas comprises the five sacred temples of Kedarnath, Tungnath, Rudranath, Madhyamaheshwar and Kalpeshwar. This phase of the expedition involved approximately 188 km of trekking and around 400 km of motorcycle riding.

"We crossed steep mountain trails, remote valleys, rocky terrain, dense forests and snow-covered peaks. Every kilometre, whether on foot or on a motorcycle, tested our endurance. We completed the first phase of our journey in Shimla," Shyamasundara said.

Journey Through India's Highest Roads

From Shimla, the team travelled through the breathtaking landscapes of the Spiti Valley along the Indo-Tibetan frontier. They then rode to Chitkul, the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, renowned for its scenic beauty, Buddhist monasteries and rugged mountain landscape.

The expedition continued through Kinnaur, Manali, Leh, Ladakh, the Siachen region, Rezang La, Kargil, Srinagar and Amritsar before reaching the Wagah border. The team then travelled through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra before finally returning to Ranibennur, successfully completing the 47-day expedition.