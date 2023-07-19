Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

The Karnataka government has fostered an environment where Hindus fear for their safety, said Vijayapur MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal, while claiming that criminals in the area now have a renewed zeal to commit crimes.

At a memorial service on Tuesday at T Narsipur locality for youth brigade activist Venugopal Naik, who was recently murdered on Hanuma Jayanti, Yatnal lamented about the difficulty of obtaining permission to even sing hymns praising Lord Ram in public.

Yatnal alleged that the anti-social and anti-national elements feel emboldened in Karnataka. "The situation today is so pathetic that even to sing Ram Bhajan we need to obtain permission. In fact, it has become difficult even to keep Ganaesha idol," Yatnal claimed.

"Thank God, we follow the Constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. We can get Justice. Otherwise it would have been impossible," the MLA said.

Continue celebrating Hanuma Jayanti:

Writer Chakravarti Sulibele, who attended the programme, told the gathering, "The volume of next year's Jayanthi celebrations should exceed that of this year's. We had to requested for a proper memorial to his death. What sort of a society do we live in if we can't even have a memorial ceremony for our son's death? Twenty persons were told to assemble close to Venugopal's home and have a tribute."

The High Court had to be approached to secure approval for memorial, Sulibele said, claiming that there are attempts being made to frighten and intimidate Hindus.